KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Jan 30 Kuwait Oil
Tanker Co (KOTC) has signed a $556 million contract with South
Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering to
build five new tankers, the state news agency KUNA reported on
Monday.
The four double-hull very large crude carriers (VLCC) will
be able to carry 2.2 million barrels of crude each while the
fifth vessel is for oil products with a capacity of 800,000
barrels, it said.
Kuwait will take delivery of the tankers in early 2014.
Daewoo Shipbuilding, the world's No. 2 shipbuilder, is
aiming for around $11 billion in new orders this year, the same
as it initially forecast for 2011, despite a credit crunch that
has seen orders cancelled.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; editing by James Jukwey)