* Businessmen increasingly alarmed by poor infrastructure,
regulation
* Political turmoil worsens before Dec. 1 elections
* Effective economic management has become difficult
* Oil wealth means Kuwait can carry on for years
* But country vulnerable to any long-term drop in oil price
By Sylvia Westall and Mirna Sleiman
KUWAIT, Nov 14 To gauge the impact of Kuwait's
political deadlock on its economy, access the Internet with a
fixed-line broadband connection. The line is slow, very slow -
half the speed of a connection in other wealthy Gulf Arab
states, according to a senior telecommunications executive.
The Ministry of Communications owns and operates the
country's fixed-line infrastructure, with the four major
Internet service providers paying the government to use it.
But the largely copper-based network cannot carry enough
bandwidth to satisfy consumer demand, according to Essa
Al-Kooheji, general manager at Qualitynet, which has an
estimated 45 percent market share for fixed-line Internet.
Only about 15 percent of fixed-line broadband connections in
the country use faster fibre optic lines, which are relatively
common elsewhere in the Gulf, Kooheji said.
"We receive lots of calls from customers who want to upgrade
and take the maximum speed for the price available, but they
cannot do so," he told Reuters in September. "The government
should put more effort into improving the telecom infrastructure
rather than cutting prices."
For many businessmen, Kuwait is a frustrating contradiction:
a fabulously rich country which is economically backward. And
the gap between its wealth and its level of development appears
to be widening.
As the country's political tensions have worsened in the
last several months, prompting authorities to dissolve
parliament and call snap elections for Dec. 1, businessmen have
increasingly worried that the political system has become unable
to address the economic problems.
A chorus of executives has publicly criticised the
government's economic management, a rare phenomenon in a region
where the business community prefers to lobby authorities
discretely behind the scenes.
Kuwait's oil wealth gives the country of about 3.7 million
people, including 1.2 million Kuwaiti citizens, a per capita
gross national income of about $50,000, among the ten highest in
the world and the second highest in the Gulf after Qatar.
But its creaking infrastructure, unfriendly business climate
and near-total dependence on oil put Kuwait at a much lower
level in terms of the sophistication and dynamism of its economy
- especially compared to its Gulf neighbours, which are working
harder to upgrade their infrastructure and diversify their
economies through private sector investment.
"Kuwait's economy needs upgrading and investment, from the
upstream wells to the refineries, from basic infrastructure to
healthcare," said Farouk Soussa, Middle East chief economist at
Citigroup in Dubai.
Unfinished buildings dot the skyline, with piles of rubble
and trash left uncleared in residential areas for months on end,
sometimes because of disputes over land ownership. Bureaucracy
for licences and other official paperwork is painfully slow and
can usually only be done in person or by fax, which remains a
popular method of communication between institutions, rather
than the Internet.
"Kuwait has one of the highest GDPs in the world but the
roads have potholes, there are traffic jams and the airport is
in an unacceptable state, with the arriving passengers mingling
with those departing," said a diplomat in Kuwait, declining to
be named because of the political sensitivity of his remarks.
POLITICS
Much of Kuwait's economic backwardness stems from its
politics. In the last several years tensions have risen between
the cabinet, which is led by a prime minister appointed by the
83-year-old emir, and a parliament which is the freest and most
assertive among Gulf Arab states.
Constant conflict between the two camps has disrupted
parliamentary business, caused eight changes of government in
six years, and embroiled economic policy-making in accusations
of incompetence and corruption.
This has stalled approval and implementation of major parts
of a 30 billion dinar ($107 billion) economic development scheme
announced in late 2010, including plans to build a new refinery,
airport and hospitals.
In 2004, capital expenditure by Kuwait's government was
about 4 percent of gross domestic product, just above Saudi
Arabia's level, according to credit rating agency Fitch.
Since 2004, other Gulf governments have started pouring tens
of billions of additional dollars into transport systems, new
industries and high technology; Saudi Arabia's capital
expenditure has shot up to around 13 percent of GDP. Kuwait's
has edged up only slightly, to a little above 5 percent,
according to Fitch, which warned last month that Kuwait could
lose its AA rating because of its political problems.
Ibrahim Dabdoub, chief executive of National Bank of Kuwait
(NBK), the country's top bank, publicly blamed the
government's failure to go ahead with infrastructure plans for a
surprise 42 percent drop in the bank's second-quarter profit.
"Domestically, a negative outlook is inevitable where
government spending remains dormant, tendering of new projects
significantly lags and asset values continue contracting as the
local stock market considerably underperforms," he said in July.
Kuwait's malaise runs deeper than politics, however; its
heavy dependence on oil seems to have crippled other parts of
the economy. Oil accounts for over 90 percent of state budget
revenues, a high level even by Gulf standards.
Countries such as Saudi Arabia, which must find jobs for a
sizeable population of over 18 million citizens, and the United
Arab Emirates, which contains the freewheeling trade hub of
Dubai, have strong incentives to create vibrant private sectors
by improving business regulation and cutting red tape.
But Kuwait's oil wealth is so big that it has prospered
while ignoring the private sector. This limits the immediate
pressure for it to develop a business-friendly environment.
Kuwait comes 82nd on the World Bank's ranking of countries
for doing business, by far the lowest level among the wealthy
Gulf Arab oil exporters. It is easier to do deals in much poorer
countries such as Botswana and Belarus, according to the study.
The country drew just $399 million in foreign direct
investment in 2011, or 1.5 percent of the total in the
six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council total, data from the United
Nations Conference on Trade and Development show. Kuwait is home
to about 6.2 percent of the GCC's inhabitants.
In a rare open letter to the prime minister in September,
the al-Qabas newspaper, one of Kuwait's main papers, described
the country as a fallen role model for the Gulf which had
"failed to keep up with the latest advancements" and was "in a
state of complete paralysis".
OUTLOOK
Soussa at Citigroup said a huge amount of pent-up demand for
investment had built up in Kuwait and that "some sort of
political breakthrough" was required to unleash it. There is
little evidence to suggest a breakthrough is imminent, however.
The December elections may well produce another parliament
determined to confront the cabinet; if controversial voting rule
changes announced last month create a more malleable parliament,
street protests and legislative boycotts by the opposition may
still make governing difficult.
While oil prices stay high, Kuwait can limp along. According
to forecasts by Fitch, its economy will grow just 2.3 percent
next year, the slowest rate among the rich Gulf Arab oil
exporters - but because of oil, it will enjoy the highest state
budget and current account trade surpluses, at 22.9 percent and
37.0 percent of gross domestic product.
The country's oil reserves are among the cheapest in the
world to exploit, so global oil prices would have to be much
lower to put state finances in any danger. Kuwait could have
balanced its budget with an oil price of just $44 per barrel
last fiscal year, the International Monetary Fund estimated.
Even if it started posting budget deficits, the country
could live on its savings for many years. Its sovereign wealth
fund, Kuwait Investment Authority, is believed to hold well over
$300 billion of assets around the world; government spending
this fiscal year is officially projected at $76 billion.
But Kuwait may fall further behind its Gulf neighbours in
terms of attracting investment and developing its private
sector, as foreign businessmen stay away and local firms focus
on opportunities overseas.
NBK, for example, said it aimed to earn 50 percent of its
profits from overseas branches by 2020, up from 29 percent now.
And if oil prices fall over the long term, Kuwait will
eventually become vulnerable if it does not have a solid private
sector economy to fall back on - especially if political
tensions pressure the government into continuing to increase
public sector wages and social welfare in coming years.
"The country is now at a crossroads as regards conserving
wealth for its future generations," the IMF warned in a June
report, urging Kuwait to spend more on infrastructure and reform
business regulation to create more jobs.