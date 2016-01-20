DUBAI Jan 20 Kuwait's emir has called for
better management of spending and for budget cuts to cope with
declining revenues due to lower oil prices, state news agency
KUNA said on Wednesday, in the second such call by the head of
state since October.
The remarks by Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah, at a meeting
with newspaper editors, appeared part of a drive to prepare the
ground for politically difficult economic measures such as cuts
in energy and food price subsidies, which could occur next year.
"We are required to start with treatment and economic steps
and programmes aimed at managing and reducing the budget
articles, to deal with the shortages in the state financial
revenues," Sheikh Sabah said, according to KUNA.
He added that any such measures must ensure that the basic
needs of Kuwaitis were addressed.
The chief executive of state energy conglomerate Kuwait
Petroleum Corp, Nizar al-Adsani, said on Tuesday that Kuwait was
considering several options for energy subsidy reforms but any
possible rise in domestic prices would not affect citizens'
livelihoods.
Kuwait's parliament last July approved a state budget for
the current fiscal year that began on April 1 that envisages a
deficit of 8.18 billion dinars ($27.0 billion) - nearly half
total spending - because of low oil prices.
The budget assumed an average oil price of $45 a barrel.
Brent crude was trading at $27.75 on Wednesday.
A range of subsidy cuts is under consideration - local media
reported in October that domestic gasoline prices might almost
double, though they would remain among the lowest in the world -
and the government has said it plans eventually to impose
corporate tax on local firms.
Such changes could arouse complaints among the public and in
parliament, which has often had tense relations with the cabinet
that have slowed or blocked economic reforms. Kuwait's
parliament is the most independent and assertive among the Gulf
monarchies.
In October, Sheikh Sabah urged the cabinet and parliament to
cut state spending in response to slumping oil prices, warning
that any delay would increase the damage to the government's
finances.
