* Kuwaitis wait years on government list, fuelling
frustration
* Officials say housing is top government priority
* Gulf citizens expect generous welfare system
By Sylvia Westall
KUWAIT, Oct 29 Kuwait, one of the world's
richest countries per capita, must make tackling a shortage of
government-funded housing its top priority, officials in the
Gulf Arab state said at the opening of parliament on Tuesday.
Accustomed to a welfare state which is generous by
international comparisons, Kuwaitis say they may have to wait
for up to 20 years on the housing list.
"The housing issue is the top priority in this session,"
parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said at the opening of the
National Assembly on Tuesday. The cabinet needs to put forward
improved solutions within a timetable, he said. "We have enough
finances to solve this problem."
Providing more government-subsidised housing, however, would
put further pressure on already stretched public finances, with
government spending forecast to exceed oil revenues soon.
Kuwait's prime minister, Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah,
warned on Monday that the welfare system is unsustainable and
said the major oil producer must slow consumption of its natural
resources.
As part of an extensive national welfare programme, Kuwaiti
men can apply for government housing after marriage, receiving
loans that are paid off slowly.
But the waiting list for government-subsidised housing grew
to more than 100,000 in 2013 and is expected to grow by
thousands each year in a country where more than half of the 1.2
million nationals are under 25.
Despite its oil wealth, Kuwait has suffered from a lack of
infrastructure development due to political infighting,
entrenched bureaucracy and bad planning, analysts say, making it
lag regional peers like the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Kuwaiti citizens might have disposable income but are
lacking in basic necessities, they say.
"You can buy a Bentley but you cannot buy a house," joked
Eid al-Shihri, an organiser of a campaign called "Waiting for a
House" which was set up by a group of young Kuwaitis to press
the government to build more homes.
The group, which has increased its activities in recent
months, has around 12,000 followers on its Twitter account
@na6er_bait. A recent government poll found that housing was the
most pressing topic for voters.
REGIONAL WELFARE PROBLEM
As well as the prime minister, a number of other officials
have voiced concern that Kuwait is spending money too fast.
Like other wealthy Gulf Arab countries, Kuwait does not tax
earnings. Spending programmes are often seen as having largely
shielded the region from Arab Spring-style unrest.
"I think the announcement is not at the right time," MP Adel
al-Kharafi said, referring to the premier's remarks which
appeared in local media on Monday.
"Even if the idea is accepted, even with that support, people
are still weak," he said, citing a lack of public sector jobs,
poor health services and education, alongside housing.
Less than 8 percent of Kuwait's land has been developed,
according to an Oxford Business Group report published in April
which said it was hard for investors to enter the market.
Campaigners say powerful individuals hoard land to push up
prices and rents to their benefit.
Housing is also a major issue in large neighbour Saudi
Arabia where King Abdullah announced after Arab uprisings broke
out in North Africa in early 2011 that the government would
build half a million new homes at a cost of 250 billion riyals
($67 billion).
The world's top oil exporter has also made it easier for
people to take out low-interest loans to buy houses and has
passed a mortgage law that may ease access to private-sector
home loans.
Kuwaitis say they want this kind of support too.
Former boxer Ahmed al-Ezmi said he had been waiting 17 years
for a house. His nine-member family, which includes his son's
family, are crammed into a three-bedroom rented apartment
costing 300 dinars ($1,100) a month, he said.
His son is also on the waiting list, he said at a weekly
"Waiting for a House" meeting outside the government housing
authority late on Monday.
It is the middle class which is suffering, said 30-year-old
entrepreneur Bashar al-Ostad, who runs a hotel booking website.
"I consider myself one of the fortunate Kuwaitis and still I
cannot afford to buy a house," he said at the meeting, where
around 30 men sat on carpets and sipped coffee.
The prime minister's comments about the welfare system
"outraged public opinion," Ostad said. "We can travel, we have
disposable income but the basics are not there."
(Additional reporting by Mahmoud Harby; Editing by Sami Aboudi
and Susan Fenton)