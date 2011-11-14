* Public sector wages equivalent to 85 pct of oil revenue
* Spending increase poses "real danger" to budget
* Rapid rise could lead to deficit
* Follows string of strikes
* Budget still comfortably in surplus
(Adds budget figures)
KUWAIT, Nov 14 Public sector wages in OPEC
member Kuwait are equivalent to about 85 percent of the
country's oil revenues, its finance minister was quoted by state
news agency KUNA as saying.
"This reflects the seriousness of the situation, if the
rapid increase in wages continues," Mustapha al-Shamali told
parliament, citing a government statement, before the house
approved financial benefits for teachers on Monday.
Oil income in the world's sixth largest oil exporter
provides more than 90 percent of its budget revenues.
Shamali added that wage increases posed a "real danger" to
the state budget, and that a fast rise in spending might cause a
budget deficit. The country might then have to lower the value
of its currency, liquidate investments or make withdrawals from
state reserves, he said.
Since 2004, Kuwait's budgeted spending has tripled to a
record 19.4 billion dinars ($70.3 billion) planned for the
2011-12 fiscal year, which started in April, with expenditure on
wages rising almost as fast.
With Brent crude oil prices holding above $100 a
barrel, there appears to be little danger for now of Kuwait
running into budget difficulties. Its budget surplus rose to 8.9
billion dinars in the first half of the fiscal year from 5.4
billion dinars in the year-earlier period; revenues came in at
13.9 billion dinars with spending at 5.1 billion dinars,
according to finance ministry data.
But Kuwait's ruler and its central bank governor called on
the government this summer to correct imbalances in the
oil-reliant economy and trim budget waste. Much budgeted
spending does not get disbursed because of delays in the
political process.
A string of strikes in Kuwait in the past several months has
added to upward pressure on wages. Employees of the national
airline briefly went on strike in late October; earlier in the
month, customs service employees staged a two-day strike,
halting oil shipments from ports.
(Reporting by Eman Goma; Editing by Andrew Torchia)