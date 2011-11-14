* Public sector wages equivalent to 85 pct of oil revenue

* Spending increase poses "real danger" to budget

* Rapid rise could lead to deficit

* Follows string of strikes

* Budget still comfortably in surplus (Adds budget figures)

KUWAIT, Nov 14 Public sector wages in OPEC member Kuwait are equivalent to about 85 percent of the country's oil revenues, its finance minister was quoted by state news agency KUNA as saying.

"This reflects the seriousness of the situation, if the rapid increase in wages continues," Mustapha al-Shamali told parliament, citing a government statement, before the house approved financial benefits for teachers on Monday.

Oil income in the world's sixth largest oil exporter provides more than 90 percent of its budget revenues.

Shamali added that wage increases posed a "real danger" to the state budget, and that a fast rise in spending might cause a budget deficit. The country might then have to lower the value of its currency, liquidate investments or make withdrawals from state reserves, he said.

Since 2004, Kuwait's budgeted spending has tripled to a record 19.4 billion dinars ($70.3 billion) planned for the 2011-12 fiscal year, which started in April, with expenditure on wages rising almost as fast.

With Brent crude oil prices holding above $100 a barrel, there appears to be little danger for now of Kuwait running into budget difficulties. Its budget surplus rose to 8.9 billion dinars in the first half of the fiscal year from 5.4 billion dinars in the year-earlier period; revenues came in at 13.9 billion dinars with spending at 5.1 billion dinars, according to finance ministry data.

But Kuwait's ruler and its central bank governor called on the government this summer to correct imbalances in the oil-reliant economy and trim budget waste. Much budgeted spending does not get disbursed because of delays in the political process.

A string of strikes in Kuwait in the past several months has added to upward pressure on wages. Employees of the national airline briefly went on strike in late October; earlier in the month, customs service employees staged a two-day strike, halting oil shipments from ports. (Reporting by Eman Goma; Editing by Andrew Torchia)