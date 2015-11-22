DUBAI Nov 22 Kuwait's government is studying
whether to raise fees for its services, Finance Minister Anas
al-Saleh said in comments published by the local al-Rai
newspaper on Sunday.
Saleh said the study was part of a project to rationalise
spending, review subsidies and diversify sources of revenue.
"It is not intended only to plug the (budget) deficit
resulting from low oil prices - it will be permanent whether oil
prices continue to drop or increase," Saleh told the newspaper
without specifying the fees that might be raised.
He also said that any increase in service fees or gasoline
prices would be decided by the cabinet rather than through
parliamentary legislation, but that the cabinet would consult
lawmakers on issues that required legislation, according to
al-Rai.
The government spends heavily on subsidising domestic
gasoline prices; raising prices could save it large amounts of
money, but would be politically sensitive and might attract
criticism in parliament.
Saleh had previously said Kuwait, which has huge financial
reserves, was considering various options to cover the deficit,
including steps to save money as well as bond issues.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi, Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing
by Sami Aboudi and Andrew Torchia)