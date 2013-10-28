KUWAIT Oct 28 Kuwait's prime minister has
called the Gulf Arab state's welfare system unsustainable and
said the major oil producer needs to cut spending and the
consumption of its natural resources.
In some of the strongest comments yet from a senior
government official on Kuwait's rising spending bill, Sheikh
Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah said a "transformation" was needed to
avoid future problems.
"The current welfare state that Kuwaitis are used to is
unsustainable," he said in the introduction to a government
programme sent to lawmakers ahead of the opening of parliament
on Tuesday.
"It is necessary for Kuwaiti society to transform from a
consumer of the nation's resources to a producer," he said,
according to excerpts published in local media on Monday.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other Kuwaiti
officials, including the finance minister, have repeatedly
warned against rising government spending in OPEC member Kuwait,
one of the world's richest nations per capita.
Government spending may soon exceed oil revenues.
Sheikh Jaber has tended to keep out of the debate, but his
comments suggest that the government could review the costly
subsidies system, as suggested by the finance minister earlier
this month.
Like other wealthy Gulf Arab countries, Kuwait does not tax
earnings and provides a generous welfare system for its
citizens. All residents, including foreigners, benefit from
subsidised petrol, cheap electricity and water, while Kuwaiti
nationals get extra support for housing and food.
Generous spending programmes are often cited by analysts as
one of the reasons why the region has largely escaped Arab
Spring-style unrest, with citizens accepting some political and
social curbs in return for a comfortable life.
The government's four-year programme says that if spending
continues to rise at the current rate, Kuwait will have a real
budget deficit by 2021, something which "threatens national and
social security and the stability of the country".
The government seeks to "rationalise" subsidies to make sure
they reach people who need help the most, local media said,
citing the government programme, adding that the annual
subsidies bill had reached more than 5 billion dinars ($17.7
billion). The government has said previously that any changes to
the subsidies system would not hurt Kuwaitis on low incomes.
The IMF has said Kuwait's current fiscal position is sound,
with the budget surplus is forecast to drop to a still very
robust 27.4 percent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year
that began in April from 33.4 percent in 2012/13.
However it has warned that government expenditure is set to
exceed oil revenues by 2017/18, raising the risk from any
sustained drop in oil prices, which account for nearly all of
the country's revenues.
Kuwait has lagged peers like the United Arab Emirates and
Qatar in competitiveness and foreign investment. It has the most
open political system in the Gulf Arab region but infighting and
bureaucracy have slowed an economic development plan, announced
in 2010, aimed at diversifying the oil-reliant economy.
The country's political system may make it difficult for the
government to push through economic reforms that are unpopular
with voters. Any government attempt to cut subsidies for
citizens would likely cause a strong backlash in parliament from
lawmakers who often campaign to raise benefits.
Members of Kuwait's ruling al-Sabah family hold top
government posts and the emir has the final say in state matters
but the elected parliament has the power to block legislation
and put pressure on cabinet ministers through interrogation
sessions known as "grillings".