WRAPUP 2-Qatar "comfortable" despite sanctions, markets stabilise
* Finance minister says Qatar can diversify and defend economy
DUBAI Dec 18 The emir of Kuwait issued a decree on Sunday setting the parliamentary election for Feb. 2, al-Rai television reported.
The emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, dissolved parliament nearly two weeks ago following the resignation of the government last month in one of the deepest political crises in the oil-exporting state. He had set no date for a new election. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Sophie Hares)
* Finance minister says Qatar can diversify and defend economy
* Saudi to limit July oil volumes to Asia, slash U.S. volumes