DUBAI Dec 18 The emir of Kuwait issued a decree on Sunday setting the parliamentary election for Feb. 2, al-Rai television reported.

The emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, dissolved parliament nearly two weeks ago following the resignation of the government last month in one of the deepest political crises in the oil-exporting state. He had set no date for a new election. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Sophie Hares)