* Thousand of Kuwaitis have protested ahead of election
* Opposition groups call for elected government
* Complaints of bureaucracy, graft, lack of development
* Other Gulf dynasties keeping nervous eye on Kuwait
By Sylvia Westall
KUWAIT, Nov 14 What started as a dispute over
voting rules in Kuwait has mushroomed into a debate about the
balance of power between the emir and parliament, with
implications for other Gulf dynasties facing reform pressure
since the Arab Spring.
Thousands of Kuwaitis have regularly taken to the streets
since late October to protest at Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad
al-Sabah's decision to amend the electoral law before a
parliamentary election on Dec. 1.
While public demonstrations about local issues are common in
a state that allows the most dissent in the Gulf, Kuwait - a
major oil producer and U.S. ally in a precarious region facing
U.S. arch-foe Iran - has avoided Arab Spring-style mass unrest
that toppled three veteran Arab dictators last year.
But in a conscious echo of slogans used in other parts of
the Arab world, some demonstrators at an opposition-led rally on
Nov. 11 chanted "The people want to bring down the decree!" and
a slogan addressed to the emir: "We won't allow you!"
The 83-year-old emir, described as "immune and inviolable"
in the constitution, has said his emergency decree to reduce the
number of votes per citizen to one from four will streamline the
electoral system and help preserve national unity.
Opposition groups say the changes will skew the vote in
favour of candidates close to the government, which is run by a
prime minister appointed by Sheikh Sabah and whose top posts are
filled by members of the ruling family.
"We are seeing the emergence of a very vibrant, assertive
and dynamic civil society that is seeking a transformation in
the power relations and structure of the state," said Shafeeq
Ghabra, professor of political science at Kuwait University.
"It is going as far as (demanding) a constitutional,
parliamentary monarchy. It is not a revolutionary movement, it
is a grassroots civil reform movement."
General public dissatisfaction over corruption and lagging,
uneven development has been coupled with a more assertive
opposition bloc, made up of Islamist, tribal and liberal
politicians, keen to protect their own interests, said Mohammed
al-Mokatea, a constitutional expert at Kuwait University.
"They are perhaps getting the feeling that they are going to
be isolated from political life," he said, referring to the
period after the elections, which the opposition is boycotting.
BROADER DISSATISFACTION
Kuwait, with a population of 3.7 million, boasts the most
open political system in the Gulf. Parliament has legislative
powers and the right to summon ministers for questioning.
However, the emir has the final say in state affairs, can
veto laws and dissolve parliament.
While protests have swelled to tens of thousands of people,
with some broken up by police using tear gas, they are generally
smaller than some of the largest demonstrations over corruption
late in 2011 which led to the resignation of the cabinet.
Last year the opposition and protest groups were able to
unify around the corruption theme, putting real pressure on the
government and ousting the prime minister, a nephew of the emir.
This time around, an increasingly organised youth wing has
reemerged in the opposition movement, voicing frustration at the
focus on the electoral law and saying there are broader problems
to tackle.
"You have a problem with the distribution of wealth," Ahmed,
26, said. "There are people with certain interests, you need to
know the right person and use 'wasta'," he said, using an Arabic
word for nepotism or influence. "It is not just the government,
the MPs use their power to their advantage here too."
The emir's recent meetings with opposition figures suggest
he may be looking at ways to offer a compromise after the
elections, analysts said. Protesters restricted their last rally
to a square near parliament, reducing tension with the police.
Some demands include allowing a proportion of cabinet posts
to be held by the opposition, or the chance to question
ministers without the threat of dissolution of parliament.
IMPACT ON OTHER GULF MONARCHIES
The authorities need to make changes to address the root
causes of the unrest but also to be seen doing this on their own
terms, said Sam Wilkins, an analyst at Control Risks in Dubai.
"They can't be seen to have their hands forced by street
protesters because that would set a very dangerous precedent,
not just for Kuwait but for the Gulf more broadly."
Other conservative, U.S.-aligned Gulf monarchies such as the
United Arab Emirates are watching developments in Kuwait
closely, according to Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a professor
of political science at Emirates University.
"The general concern is not necessarily about democracy and
freedom and protest, the general concern is Kuwait heading down
a road that might be similar to what happened in Bahrain where
there is violence, confrontation," he said. "They don't want one
of them, a ruling family, going through all that trouble."
Some say the street clashes in Kuwait could have damaged
moderate calls for democratic reform, Abdulla said.
The violence could also be seized on as an example by those
in the UAE who resist such change, by citing Kuwait's democratic
model - however limited - as a recipe for instability.
The United States has pressed Bahrain to engage opposition
demands for reform to restore calm in a country where U.S. naval
forces are based as a bulwark against Iranian power.
There has also been some unrest in Saudi Arabia, involving
minority Shi'ite Muslims complaining of discrimination, and in
Oman where the ruling sultan has struggled to defuse discontent
by creating tens of thousands of public sector jobs.