* Young Kuwaitis showered with scholarships and grants
* Many study abroad, assured secure government job
* But unhappy about corruption, lack of development, social
life
By Sylvia Westall
KUWAIT, Nov 21 They enjoy scholarships, secure
jobs and generous salaries at a time when so many young people
around the world have dim prospects and are underemployed. So
why are thousands of young Kuwaitis so dissatisfied?
The answer, for Abdullah Ashkanani, who like more than half
of Kuwaitis is under 25, is about fairness and the freedom to
speak out.
Despite the many benefits that accrue to all Kuwaitis, the
authorities do not seem to distribute the country's wealth and
power fairly, said Ashkanani, a student, and this is something
he wants to change for the next generation.
"One day we will get married and have children and we want
them to have a fair, equal life," the 24-year-old said at a
protest in the capital this month.
"It is not about money. It is also about freedom and freedom
of speech. Do not think you can give us money and we will sit at
home and shut our mouths."
Thousands of Kuwaitis have taken to the streets in the Gulf
Arab state since late October ahead of a parliamentary election
set for Dec. 1.
Although the rallies have been about new voting rules,
young people have joined in to protest about wider issues, such
as corruption, the accountability of government ministers and
elected officials as well as a lack of infrastructure
development due to a legislative deadlock.
"Some people here have the best life, but others do not,"
said 34-year-old law researcher Abrar al-Mugahwi. "It is about
what is relative."
She said she is fed up with people using their family
connections to jump waiting lists for benefits such as housing
and says education is substandard.
"When I look at league tables for schools, Qatar is always
near the top and Kuwait right near the bottom - maybe in place
100. We know we are richer than other countries in the region,
so why is this?"
Like many protesters, she voiced a fear about the future of
the country, which while fiscally sound for now, depends on oil
for more than 90 percent of its revenues and has struggled to
diversify its economy for years.
A long-running row between the government and parliament has
stalled implementation of major parts of a 30 billion dinar
($107 billion) development plan announced in 2010, including
projects to build a refinery, a new airport and hospitals.
"I know that oil will end one day, but for now we only eat
and drink and live without action. But what will happen
afterwards?" Mugahwi said.
Tensions between the government and opposition groups have
intensified, triggering protests, but Kuwait has been spared the
kind of severe unrest that toppled three veteran Arab leaders in
2011. It boasts the most open political system in the Gulf and
allows a greater measure of dissent than its neighbours.
GIFTS AND SCHOLARSHIPS
Last year, to mark three major anniversaries, Kuwait's
83-year-old ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah granted 1,000
Kuwaiti dinars ($3,500) to each of the country's 1.2 million
citizens and as well as free food rations for 13 months.
Young people, who can vote from 21, are offered generous
scholarships to study abroad and many choose universities in the
United States, Canada and Britain, allowing them to also perfect
their English and gain exposure to foreign cultures.
Once they graduate, most can go into a stable government job
or wait for one and get state support in the meantime. If they
choose to work for the private sector, the state often
supplements their salary.
Salaries are also good by the standards of most countries.
Under government plans announced in March, customs inspectors
get a starting salary of 1,200 dinars ($4,310) a month tax-free,
while a junior law clerk gets around 840 dinars.
All this may sound like a dream come true to young people in
the West who these days can expect to face long periods of
joblessness or underemployment on graduating. A global downturn
has led to some of the highest unemployment figures in the euro
zone since the formation of the single currency in 1999. U.S.
unemployment has eased but the economy is still about 4.5
million jobs short of where it stood when the 2007-09 recession
started.
But those who are looking for something a bit less
prescribed - who have entrepreneurial ambitions, for example -
say Kuwait is far from a paradise.
A bloated public sector with a strict hierarchy means Kuwait
can be a bureaucratic headache, full of complicated paperwork
and red tape. Family and social connections are often used to
fast-track the system.
Jassim, 28, said getting a business license through normal
channels can take up to seven months.
"And look at the lack of development in the past ten years.
We contribute to the development of hospitals in other countries
but we do not build new ones here," he said, asking to be
identified only by his first name.
ANOTHER DAY AT THE MALL
Some young Kuwaitis say they are also frustrated by
restrictions on behaviour in their country, which has strong
social and political ties to Saudi Arabia, its more conservative
neighbour.
Men and women sit segregated in Kuwaiti universities and
relationships before marriage are generally taboo, with courting
either done in the presence of family members or in secret for
those from more traditional backgrounds. Many get around the
rules online, and some of the more daring gather on the main
roads at the weekend to flirt in traffic jams.
Young people complain that there are few places for them to
socialise outside the home away from their families. There are
coffee shops and juice bars but no nightclubs; entertainment
centres are oriented towards families. Scorching summers mean
outdoor activities are restricted to the winter months.
"It's boring," said Fajer Zaman, 20, as she strolled through
a shopping centre with her sisters. "We don't know where to go
at the weekends. We are so bored of the shopping malls ... we
always go to the shopping malls."
Her sister Fatma, 21, was interested in the latest political
debate, but already appeared to be disillusioned.
"I think 75 percent of the candidates are only in it for the
money and the special seat," she said.
She said if she did decide to take part in the election, she
was only certain of who would not get her vote.
"We don't like the very strict Muslims, the Salafis, they
want to make Kuwait like Saudi Arabia and restrict women, to
stop us from being able to drive."
Others said they felt distant from Kuwait's gerontocratic
political system and did not feel like they could seek change
through elections.
Kuwait's government is run by a prime minister appointed by
the emir and top posts are filled by members of the ruling
family.
The 50-member parliament has legislative powers and the
right to summon ministers for questioning, but the emir has the
final say in state affairs, can veto laws and dissolve the
assembly. December's poll will be the fifth since mid-2006.
"The problem in Kuwait is that the people do not feel like
they run the country," said 26-year-old research assistant Faraj
al-Saadi.
"We don't have an elected prime minister and the government
is appointed. It is always someone else making the decisions."