KUWAIT Feb 8 Facing a bigger and bolder
opposition swept into parliament by voters frustrated with
Kuwait's dysfunctional politics, the country's rulers are under
pressure to appoint a cabinet that can survive long enough to
deliver much-needed reforms.
Opposition candidates won a solid majority in the 50-seat
assembly last week, tapping into a surge of anger over the
unpopular former prime minister and corruption, which drew rare
protests onto the streets last year.
Kuwait's new prime minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak
al-Sabah, as always handpicked by the country's emir, will now
appoint a new cabinet before parliament holds its first session,
due within two weeks.
The make-up of that cabinet may determine, at least in part,
how successful the next government will be in unfreezing the
political gridlock that has paralysed the tiny Gulf state.
"You need now a magic formula to appease everybody and to
make sure that this parliament will not from day one start
bickering and fighting with the cabinet," said Abdullah
al-Shayji, chairman of political science at Kuwait University.
The new line-up will have to make allowances for the shift
in power on the ground, which could mean appointing more members
of the elected assembly. Under Kuwait's constitution, at least
one elected MP must also be given a ministerial position. In the
previous administration, a single parliamentarian was selected.
"What is more important than the parliament is the formation
of the cabinet," said Ghanim al-Najjar, professor of political
science at Kuwait University.
Without an enemy, the opposition, which is united by little
more than antagonism toward the government given that political
parties are banned, could even be forced to join the cabinet at
the table instead of challenging it.
However, there are no indications that the opposition is
inclined to make concessions given the mandate they have just
been given.
Insiders say a feud over which branch of the al-Sabah
dynasty gets to rule has exacerbated the situation as warring
sheikhs back different MPs to weaken rivals.
Historically, the title of crown prince has passed back and
forth between the Salem and Jaber branches of the family. But
the current Jaber emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, ascended
the throne in 2006 after the previous infirm emir from the Salem
side reigned for just nine days, which means the Jaber line has
effectively held on to the position since 1977.
"There has to be a ceasefire among the ruling family in
order for this cabinet to function properly outside the wheeling
and dealing and pulling and shoving," Shayji said.
So far, the track record is not encouraging.
Seven cabinets have come and gone in the past five years,
usually to dodge embarrassing questioning in parliament.
Parliamentarians have sought to grill ministers over
everything from squandering public funds to allowing "Star
Academy" - the Arab talent show equivalent of the "X-Factor" -
to be broadcast on Kuwaiti TV screens.
"It (the result) was expected because of the bi-polar
society we've been living in with the previous parliament," said
Jassim al-Qamis, who managed the re-election campaign for
liberal candidate Aseel al-Awadhi.
Many who lost ground in the vote, such as liberal and
Shi'ite Muslim candidates, were seen by voters as too lenient on
the outgoing Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammed al-Sabah,
whom they accused of graft. Islamist candidates made gains due
to their aggressive stance against Sheikh Nasser rather than
religious fervor.
LOST OPPORTUNITY
The deadlock has turned the U.S. ally from Gulf trailblazer
to laggard, holding up reforms and pushing the level of foreign
direct investment in the country to the lowest in the region.
In the past decade, Kuwait attracted just $1.5 billion in
foreign investment, or a mere 0.5 percent of total Gulf inflows,
while impoverished Yemen attracted $3.5 billion.
Kuwait's economy grew by 5.7 percent in 2011, compared with
6.5 percent for Saudi Arabia and 18.75 percent in Qatar,
according to IMF estimates. Kuwait's investment as a percentage
of GDP has consistently trailed Gulf peers since the
mid-nineties.
Although the government runs a budget surplus of about 24
percent - by far the highest in the Gulf, according to the
International Monetary Fund - the extra money has yet to
translate into better infrastructure.
Farouk Soussa, Middle East chief economist at Citi, warned
that Kuwait might enter "a period of more messy politics" where
policy gridlock could continue to deter investment and block big
economic development projects.
A senior private banker told Reuters he received a call from
an important client in Kuwait asking him to invest more of his
funds outside the country after hearing the election result.
In 2008, Kuwait cancelled a $17.4 billion proposed joint
venture with Dow Chemical after parliament challenged
the cabinet and threatened to subject the prime minister to
questioning over the deal, which would have involved a cash
payment of $7.5 billion just as the global economy was reeling
from the first wave of the global financial crisis.
The joint venture was aimed at taking advantage of Kuwait's
oil wealth to produce petrochemicals and plastics such as
polyethylene, polypropylene and polycarbonate, used in products
ranging from plastic bottles and compact disks to computers and
agricultural compounds, and would have created thousands of
jobs.
The same year, liberal parliamentarians successfully
engineered the collapse of a $15 billion refinery deal.
No major deals have been proposed since.
Political reforms demanded by opposition politicians and
youth groups include an independent judiciary and an end to the
ban on political parties, and that the prime minister be
elected.
This week, ratings agency Fitch warned that ongoing
"friction" within Kuwait's government would continue to weigh on
reforms and hinder political effectiveness.
"The elite squabble and we get unemployment, frightening
price increases and disillusion," said Kuwaiti citizen Adnan
Abdullah, walking past the stock exchange. "These problems will
not be solved in the near or mid-term."