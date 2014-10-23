KUWAIT Oct 23 Kuwait's Aviation Lease
& Finance Co (Alafco), a unit of Kuwait Finance House (KFH)
, plans to spend about $600 million buying 15 new
aircraft over the next two years to cover a gap before it
receives already-ordered planes in 2017, the company's chief
executive said.
Alafco expects to receive 117 new aircraft, which it
previously bought for $12.5 billion, between 2017 and 2022,
Ahmad al-Zabin said in an interview.
"Currently we are doing our best to bridge the gap with 15
aircraft and by getting aircraft that are leased to airlines so
they generate income from day one." Zabin did not specify the
types of plane which Alafco might buy.
The company, owned 53.7 percent by KFH and 11.47 percent by
state-run Kuwait Airways Corp, will finance a third of the $600
million from its own resources and the remainder via local and
international banks.
Zabin said Alafco was "seriously thinking" about partnering
with other firms in funds that owned aircraft; it would manage
the funds and perhaps own parts of them, making profits from the
management and from selling some of its aircraft to the funds.
Alafco currently operates a 50-aircraft fleet, three of them
owned by KFH, the country's largest Islamic lender; it plans to
double its fleet in coming years.
"It's high time for Alafco to use its experience in fleet
management and to manage others' fleets to enhance its revenue
stream, whether through funds or other investment means," said
deputy chief executive Adel al Banwan.
LISTING
Alafco initially planned to float 30 percent of its shares
on the London Stock Exchange, but it was told the listing might
not be attractive as the float was too small. The company will
now discuss the matter at its next shareholder meeting.
"Why would you go ahead with something you know won't go
through, especially when it costs you money?" Zabin said.
"What we learned from this experience is that investors'
wishes are the main criteria for listing success and that
listing in Kuwait could be more feasible than in any foreign
market, within the 30 percent limit imposed by regulations,"
said Banwan.
Asked about the plunge of oil prices on the company's
operations, Zabin said jet fuel usually represented 30 percent
of airline budgets and any decline in the price would translate
into increased operations and revenues, though oil price
fluctuations also had other dimensions.
"If the oil price decline continues, this will make the
aviation sector more attractive for companies to come in.
"However, if the decline extends for years it will decrease
average income per capita in the region and lead to
cancellations of some mega-projects...The aviation industry
depends mainly on economic growth and people's movement between
countries, which is tied to government spending in the Gulf."
(Writing by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)