KUWAIT, April 24 The chief executive of Kuwait Finance House, the Gulf state's largest Islamic lender, has stepped down, two company sources said on Thursday.

Mohammed al-Omar's resignation as CEO is linked to wider management changes at KFH, one of the sources said.

Comment could not immediately be obtained from KFH. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)