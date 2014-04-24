BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
KUWAIT, April 24 The chief executive of Kuwait Finance House, the Gulf state's largest Islamic lender, has stepped down, two company sources said on Thursday.
Mohammed al-Omar's resignation as CEO is linked to wider management changes at KFH, one of the sources said.
Comment could not immediately be obtained from KFH. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: