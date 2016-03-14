Fitch: Recovery in Belarus Bank Lending is Still Some Way Off

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Belarus Banking Sector: Recovery Pending https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897986 LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) A return to growth in Belarusian bank lending is still some way off, Fitch Ratings said at its annual conference on Belarus in Minsk today. We expect new lending (excluding exchange-rate effects) to be at best flat in 2017. Volumes will be constrained by the still-contracting economy and banks' deter