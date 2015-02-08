DUBAI Feb 9 Kuwait Finance House
(KFH), the Gulf State's largest sharia-compliant bank by assets,
reported a 35.8 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit on
Monday, according to Reuters calculations.
Kuwaiti banks have had firm to strong earnings in the
quarter, with National Bank of Kuwait and Gulf Bank
recording profit increases of 46.4 percent and 10.7
percent respectively.
KFH's net profit for the three months to the end of December
was 36.4 million dinars ($123.2 million), compared to
26.8 million dinars in the year-earlier period.
Reuters calculated the fourth-quarter figure based on the
bank's financial statements as KFH didn't provide a quarterly
breakdown.
KFH beat Global Investment House's forecast of 24.7 million
dinars but fell short of EFG Hermes' projection of 39.47 million
dinars.
Net profit for 2014 was 126.5 million dinars, up 9.1 percent
from the previous year, a statement from the bank said late on
Sunday.
The bank's statement added its board proposed a cash
dividend of 15 percent and a 10 percent stock dividend for 2014.
This compares with a 13 percent payout of both cash and shares
in 2013.
($1 = 0.2954 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)