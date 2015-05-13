SYDNEY/KUALA LUMPUR May 13 Kuwait Finance House
(KFH) is exploring the possible sale of assets
including its Malaysia unit, as the Islamic lender looks for a
leaner structure while seeking greener pastures through its
Turkey franchise.
KFH, Kuwait's second largest lender and one of the world's
oldest Islamic banks, is restructuring activities ahead of a
planned divestment by its largest shareholder, the Kuwait
Investment Authority (KIA).
Last week, KFH said it had hired Credit Suisse to advise on
its options, including the potential sale of a Malaysia unit
launched in 2005 that serves as a hub for southeast Asia. KFH
did not give further details; a spokesman declined to comment.
A shift away from Malaysia, where KFH holds a valuable
licence but lacks scale, would help it focus on Kuveyt Turk, the
largest Islamic bank in Turkey with over 500 branches.
"With looking to leave Malaysia, our view is that KFH is
reviewing all its investments outside of Kuwait and not just
Malaysia," said Mahin Dissanayake, a director at Fitch Ratings.
"Certainly Turkey has a lot of trading links with the Gulf.
There's an Islamic market there that hasn't been tapped that
much. The opportunities are there, there's an entry point."
Kuveyt Turk, 62 percent owned by KFH, is in expansion mode:
it plans to launch Germany's first full-fledged Islamic bank in
July as a gateway to Europe and has applied to issue a 1 billion
lira ($376 million) Islamic bond as it secures lower-cost
financing.
It also plans to establish a wealth management unit to widen
its product range, according to two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter. Kuveyt Turk declined to comment, saying
it would disclose expansion plans shortly.
SUPPORT
KFH Malaysia is in better shape now than in 2009, when it
incurred heavy losses in its corporate portfolio, although its
impaired loan ratio remains higher than the industry average.
It holds a 1 percent share of total bank deposits, while the
Malaysian Islamic banking sector has doubled its assets in the
last four years. In April, KFH Malaysia appointed its fourth
chief executive since 2005.
A source at KFH said the review of the Malaysia unit was at
an early stage, with options ranging from an outright sale to
retaining a presence focused on a few business lines.
The reorganisation could give parent KFH, rated A-plus by
Fitch, a stronger position as its credit ratings are underpinned
by support from the KIA, which said last October it would revive
plans to sell its 24.1 percent stake in the lender. The KIA did
not set a date for the sale.
An exit by KFH from Malaysia could reignite consolidation in
the country's Islamic banking sector, after a proposed merger
among three local lenders was abandoned in January.
"The current Islamic finance sector remains competitive with
increasing pressures on banks' margins, and therefore any M&A
deals would benefit smaller players," said Sharidan Salleh,
assistant vice president of ratings at Kuala-Lumpur based rating
agency MARC.
