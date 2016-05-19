KUWAIT May 19 Kuwait's government is boosting
domestic debt issues to finance a budget deficit caused by low
oil prices, selling 600 million dinars ($1.99 billion) of bonds
and Islamic tawarruq since the start of this fiscal year on
April 1, central bank data showed.
A government source told Reuters on Thursday that the
issues, which had maturities of between one and five years and
carried rates of between 1.25 percent and 2.50 percent, were
equally divided between conventional bonds and tawarruq.
In tawarruq, the government buys an asset at a marked-up
price to be paid at a later date, and sells that asset
immediately to raise cash.
The source said the central bank had chosen to use tawarruq
instead of Islamic bonds, known as sukuk, because a legal
structure allowing the government to issue sukuk had yet to be
completed and the government did not want to deprive Islamic
banks of the chance of subscribing to state debt.
The 600 million dinars of domestic debt issued so far this
fiscal year compare with 350 million dinars issued in all of the
January-March quarter. The government source declined to give a
schedule for future issuance, saying issues would continue
depending on the need to finance the deficit.
The finance ministry projected in January that the
government would run a deficit of 12.2 billion dinars in the
2016/17 fiscal year, nearly 50 percent higher than the deficit
estimated for 2015/16, after contributions by the government to
the sovereign wealth fund.
However, the actual deficit this year may not turn out to be
as large, since the budget is believed to be based on an average
oil price of around $25 a barrel. Brent crude has since risen
near $50.
Liquidity in the Kuwaiti banking system has been tightening
because of low oil prices, with the one-year Kuwait interbank
offered rate climbing to 2.19 percent from 1.69
percent in mid-2015, but the central bank data showed strong
demand for the debt issues.
Bids for the 600 million dinars totalled over three times
that amount. The source said the budget deficit would continue
to be financed this fiscal year through a mix of debt issuance
and withdrawals from the state's financial reserves.
He also said the government was continuing to consider
whether to issue bonds and tawarruq denominated in U.S. dollars
instead of dinars, but no decision had been made.
