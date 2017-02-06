Japan bathhouse offers "naked school" to lure bathers
TOKYO A Tokyo bathhouse is offering classes on topics ranging from comedy to gaming in hopes of luring younger bathers and reversing Japan's dying tradition of communal baths.
KUWAIT Flames ripped through Kuwait's new opera house on Monday, just three months after the futuristic $770-million venue opened to the public.
A thick plume of black smoke rose from the waterfront Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre, television footage showed.
Firefighters on a crane sprayed water onto the building, a structure covered with geometric Islamic patterns.
Broadway musical "Cats" was due to open there on Thursday, according to the centre's website.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
JERUSALEM Partner Communications, Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator, said on Monday that streaming giant Netflix will be available on Partner's new television service.