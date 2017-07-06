FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire hits Kuwait's Avenues Mall construction site -KUNA
July 6, 2017 / 8:02 AM / a day ago

Fire hits Kuwait's Avenues Mall construction site -KUNA

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - A fire has broken out at Kuwait's The Avenues Mall where construction work is being done to expand the shopping complex, state news agency KUNA reported on Thursday.

Four fire departments are trying to contain the blaze, KUNA said. The extent of the fire was not immediately clear.

Opened in 2007, The Avenues is the largest shopping mall in Kuwait and currently has over 800 stores, according to its website.

The Avenues Mall is owned by Kuwait-listed Mabanee , which has interests in real estate, construction and investment. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)

