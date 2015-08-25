KUWAIT Aug 25 A consumer boycott in Kuwait has
forced down the retail price of fish in a sign of the
difficulties which Gulf governments may face as they try to save
money by cutting food subsidies.
After the price of pomfret, known to Gulf Arabs as zubaidi
or the "king of fish", rose to 15 dinars ($49.60) a kilogramme,
outraged consumers launched a campaign on Twitter last week to
boycott fish sellers.
The campaign, named "Let It Rot", left markets such as Souq
Sharq, Kuwait's main fish centre, almost deserted and has
succeeded so well that the price of pomfret has fallen back to
about 9 dinars, Kuwaiti shopkeepers and consumers said.
"It began with five guys on Twitter," Abdullah al-Anzi, a
33-year-old Kuwaiti with two children, said on Tuesday.
"Kuwaiti zubaidi had never risen to this price before. We
used to say we would rely on the government and parliament to
ensure fairness in food prices, but now the Kuwaiti people have
taken control - you can see it from the size of the reaction on
the street."
The price of pomfret is not subsidised, but Kuwait and other
Gulf Arab governments subsidise basic foods such as sugar, rice,
cooking oil and meat to keep prices low for consumers.
With low global oil prices slashing state revenues,
governments are now considering cutting those subsidies.
Bahrain, for example, plans to remove meat subsidies next
month. Kuwait, which has projected a state budget deficit of $27
billion this year, has said it is reviewing its subsidy system.
But the reaction of Kuwaiti consumers to rising fish prices
suggests subsidy cuts might trigger a public backlash, making it
difficult to push them through parliament.
In a sign of its concern about the boycott, the cabinet
asked the commerce minister to coordinate with the agriculture
and fisheries authority to control fish prices and problems
related to fishing, state news agency KUNA reported.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Ahmed Hagagy; Editing by
Andrew Torchia and Gareth Jones)