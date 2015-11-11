DUBAI Nov 11 Kuwait Food Co (Americana) reported a 0.7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The food manufacturer and operator of restaurant franchises in the Middle East, including KFC, made a net profit of 11.02 million dinars ($36.27 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, versus 10.94 million dinars in the prior-year period, it said in a bourse statement.

The company said its quarterly profit rose year on year due to positive seasonality - the three months to Sept. 30, 2015 included part of Ramadan and the Islamic holidays of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Ahda, which usually boost food and hospitality sales.

Americana's shareholders have been in talks with potential bidders since early 2014 about selling a stake in the firm.

Americana, majority-owned by Kuwait's billionaire al-Kharafi family according to Reuters data, said on Sept. 13 that talks were ongoing with several parties but it had not received any binding offers for a stake in the company to date.

($1 = 0.3039 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)