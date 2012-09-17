KUWAIT, Sept 17 Kuwait wants to raise the amount of revenue going into its future generations fund to 25 percent from 10 percent in the 2012-2013 budget, state news agency KUNA said on Monday.

Kuwait's cabinet has asked the ministry to put this in the budget, KUNA said in an SMS news alert. The fund is managed by the Kuwait Investment Authority, the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Amran Abocar)