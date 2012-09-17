Australia shares on track to fall after 4-day winning streak; NZ closed
June 5 Australian shares declined on Monday, with financial stocks leading the losses despite advances on Wall Street as investors studied disappointing U.S. jobs data.
KUWAIT, Sept 17 Kuwait wants to raise the amount of revenue going into its future generations fund to 25 percent from 10 percent in the 2012-2013 budget, state news agency KUNA said on Monday.
Kuwait's cabinet has asked the ministry to put this in the budget, KUNA said in an SMS news alert. The fund is managed by the Kuwait Investment Authority, the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Amran Abocar)
June 5 Australian shares declined on Monday, with financial stocks leading the losses despite advances on Wall Street as investors studied disappointing U.S. jobs data.
HANOI, June 5 Vietnam's total loans as of May 25 grew 6.53 percent from the end of 2016, deputy central bank governor Nguyen Thi Hong said on Monday.