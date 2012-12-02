(Adds details, background)
KUWAIT Dec 2 Shareholders in Kuwait's Global
Investment House have approved the delisting of the
stock from the Kuwait bourse, nearly a year after firm's shares
were suspended from trading.
"(The general assembly) agreed to authorise the board of
directors to cancel the listing of the company on the Kuwait
Stock Exchange," a stock market statement said on Sunday,
following a board meeting.
Global's shares have not traded in Kuwait since last
December, when the bourse suspended the stock after Global
accumulated losses exceeding 75 percent of its capital.ž
Last month, the firm said it would ask shareholders to
approve delisting its shares from the bourse after failing to
secure the regulatory waiver needed to implement its
restructuring plan.
Global shareholders in September approved a debt-for-equity
style plan to create new special purpose vehicles to carry the
company's debt. Under the plan, Global will offer new shares
worth 122.2 million dinars ($433 million) to creditors.
However, Global said on Monday it had been unable to get an
exemption to rules requiring it to allow existing shareholders
to take part in any new equity offering.
Global, whose major shareholders include the governments of
Kuwait and Dubai, is undergoing a second restructuring in three
years after the company asked creditors in September 2011 to
suspend payments under a $1.7 billion debt plan agreed in 2009.
Global's shares are also listed in Dubai, Bahrain and
London, the latter through global depositary receipts.
($1 = 0.2822 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Helen
Massy-Beresford)