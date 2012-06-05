(Repeats to more subscribers)
DUBAI, June 5 Kuwait's Global Investment House
is expected to receive approval on Thursday to delay
the repayment of bonds worth 95 million dinars ($338.6 million)
to November from June, two sources familiar with the matter
said.
"Bondholders have verbally agreed to the extension. The
Thursday meeting will make it official," one banker, who asked
not to be named, said.
Global, which counts the governments of Kuwait and Dubai as
major shareholders, said it would meet holders of bonds worth 50
million dinars and 45 million dinars on June 7 in "continuation
of its debt restructuring discussions and negotiations,"
according to a May 28 filing to the London stock exchange.
If agreed, it would be the second time holders of the 45
million dinars paper have agreed an extension, having initially
pushed out repayment to June from April.
This deferral comes as the Kuwaiti investment firm undergoes
its second debt restructuring in three years.
Global said in May that it would ask bank creditors to
further extend a deadline for repaying debt to November from
June as part of a restructuring proposal it plans to submit
soon, without specifying the total value of the debt being
restructured.
In September last year, it asked bank creditors to delay
principal repayments on debt due in December as part of a move
to renegotiate a $1.7 billion restructuring agreement signed in
2009.
The company made a loss of 11 million dinars in the first
three months of 2012, versus a 22 million dinars loss for the
same period last year.
Like other Kuwaiti investment houses, the global financial
crisis in 2008 hit Global's portfolio hard.
Sources said in January that Global had laid off 17 percent
of its staff, or 60 employees out of 350, across the Gulf region
as part of cost-cutting measures.
Shares in Global have not traded on the Kuwait Stock
Exchange since December after the bourse suspended the
stock for having accumulated losses which exceeded 75 percent of
its capital.
($1 = 0.2806 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by David French)