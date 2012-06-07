DUBAI, June 7 Kuwait's Global Investment House
secured approval from bondholders to delay the
repayment of bonds worth 95 million dinars ($338.9 million) to
December from June, a regulatory filing from the company said.
The assent was granted at a meeting on Thursday in Kuwait of
the holders of bonds worth 50 million dinars and 45 million, the
statement to the London Stock Exchange said.
Global, which counts the governments of Kuwait and Dubai as
major shareholders, is in the midst of its second debt
restructuring in three years, having asked bank creditors in
September to suspend payments on the $1.7 billion plan agreed in
2009.
The deferral will give Global further time for a new debt
plan to be finalised, with terms expected to be circulated
shortly, the statement said. An agreement should be in place by
the time the waiver period expires, it added.
Sources told Reuters earlier this week that Global had
already received verbal approval from holders and Thursday's
meeting would rubber-stamp the move.
It is the second time holders of the 45 million dinars paper
have agreed an extension, having initially pushed out repayment
to June from April.
Like other Kuwaiti investment houses, the global financial
crisis in 2008 hit Global's portfolio hard.
Sources said in January Global had laid off 17 percent of
its staff, or 60 employees out of 350, across the Gulf region as
part of cost-cutting measures.
Shares in Global have not traded on the Kuwait Stock
Exchange since December, after the bourse suspended the
stock for the company's accumulated losses which exceeded 75
percent of its capital.
($1 = 0.2804 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by David Holmes)