KUWAIT May 15 Kuwait's Global Investment House
said on Tuesday that it would ask creditors to further
extend a deadline for repaying debt to November from June as
part of a restructuring proposal it plans to submit soon.
The company, which is undergoing its second debt
restructuring in three years, did not specify an amount.
"The main point is that Global is progressing in its
negotiations with lenders," a statement filed on the Dubai
bourse said. It has asked for the repayment deadline to be
pushed to Nov. 10 instead of June 10, it said.
Creditors had agreed to delay repayment of the principal of
their debt to June, Global said in December.
Shares in Global, one of the largest investment houses in
the Gulf state, have not traded on the Kuwait Stock Exchange
since December after the bourse suspended the stock for
having accumulated losses which exceeded 75 percent of its
capital.
Earlier this month it reported a third straight yearly loss
of 57.5 million dinars ($207.1 million)
Global, which counts the governments of Kuwait and Dubai as
major shareholders, said in September it would ask creditors to
delay repayments on its debt so it could undertake a second
restructuring of its obligations.
Like other Kuwaiti investment houses, the global financial
crisis in 2008 hit Global's portfolio hard.
Sources said in January that Global had laid off 17 percent
of its staff, or 60 employees out of 350, across the Gulf region
as part of cost-cutting measures.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing
by Hans-Juergen Peters)