KUWAIT May 21 Kuwait's Global Investment House
said it won a long-running legal battle over an
aborted buy of a stake in National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain
after an appeals court ordered the Abu Dhabi-listed
bank to return its deposit plus interest.
The $250 million sum was placed with NBQ in August 2008 as
the first part of Global's purchase of a 20 percent stake in the
bank through a 2.36 billion dirhams ($642.5 million) convertible
bond issue.
However, as financial markets slumped in late-2008 and the
Kuwaiti firm encountered debt problems which forced it into a
restructuring, Global cancelled the planned purchase and wanted
the money back, but NBQ said it was entitled to keep it.
Last year, Global won a initial ruling from a Dubai court
which NBQ later appealed. A UAE court halted the refund decision
in June pending the appeal.
On top of the $250 million original deposit, NBQ will also
pay an extra $79 million in interest, Global said in a statement
on the Dubai bourse. The money will be used to strengthen the
company's financial position, it said, without elaborating.
The company is in the midst of a second debt restructuring
in three years. Having completed a $1.7 billion rescheduling in
2009, it said in September it would ask creditors to halt
repayments while it sought a new deal.
Shares in Global, one of the largest investment houses in
the Gulf state, have not traded on the Kuwait Stock Exchange
since December after the bourse suspended the stock for
having accumulated losses which exceeded 75 percent of its
capital.
Earlier this month it reported a third straight yearly loss
of 57.5 million dinars ($207.1 million)
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
