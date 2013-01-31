BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
KUWAIT Jan 31 Kuwait's Global Investment House will delist from the country's stock exchange as of June 19, more than a year after the group's shares were suspended from trading, a bourse filing said on Thursday.
Shareholders in Global approved the delisting late last year. Global's shares have not traded in Kuwait since December 2011, when the bourse suspended the stock after the company accumulated losses exceeding 75 percent of its capital.ž (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Amena Bakr)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r