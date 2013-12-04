DUBAI Dec 4 Global Investment House
is set to hire Michael Helou, a former senior banker at Barclays
, as its investment banking head, four banking sources
said, as the Kuwaiti firm seeks to revive growth after a debt
restructuring deal.
Global, one of the largest investment firms in the Middle
East, was hit hard by the 2009 global financial crisis, which
crippled debt markets and led to a sharp drop in asset values.
It completed a $1.7 bln debt restructuring plan with creditors
in July.
Global declined to comment on the appointment. Helou could
no immediately be reached for comment. His appointment is
awaiting regulatory approvals and will be effective by early
2014, one of the sources said.
The firm, which delisted from the Kuwait bourse and is
currently debt-free post the restructuring, is now seeking to
revamp its operations and the hiring is part of a plan to
bolster key business lines, the sources said, speaking on
condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.
"They (Global) clearly are putting their past behind them
and seem more focused on growing their business post
restructuring," another senior banking source said.
In September, Global hired Raul Biancardi to head its asset
and wealth management division, a veteran investment
professional who has previously worked at large banks, including
Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley Inc. The firm
has about $4 billion in assets under management.
Helou had joined Barclays in 2010 and headed the bank's
financial institutions group in the Middle East and North
Africa. He resigned from the British bank's Dubai office early
this year.
He had originally moved to Dubai in 2006 to set up
Rothschild's regional office. At Barclays, Helou worked on
several deals including Qatar Holding's 2010 purchase of a stake
in Santander's Brazilian unit, and Kuwaiti lender
Burgan Bank's purchase of EFG Eurobank's
Turkish unit.
Senior bankers from big international banks in the Middle
East are joining local banks and financial institutions,
attracted by the region's encouraging economic growth outlook.
"There is a pool of senior international talent in the
market who are looking for an interesting challenge rather than
just work for a bulge bracket name who has no capital or
long-term commitment to the region," the banking source said.
Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank hired Simon Penney,
previously Royal Bank of Scotland's chief executive for
the Middle East and Africa, to help expand its wholesale banking
business, the lender said in May.
QInvest, a Doha-based bank, has appointed Michael Katounas,
previously with Swiss lender Credit Suisse, to run its
investment banking division. Last year, the heads of the Qatar
operations of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley joined local
banks in that Gulf state.