KUWAIT, Sept 2 Shareholders in Kuwait's Global
Investment House approved on Sunday a final plan to
create new special purpose vehicles that will carry the
company's debt as part of the $1.7 billion debt restructuring
plan.
Global, which is undergoing its second debt restructuring in
three years, will create at least two SPVs, one to hold company
assets along with a debt of $1.3 billion and one which will take
part in a capital increase for the parent company and which will
carry a debt equivalent of $430 million, Managing Director Maha
al-Ghunaim told a news conference.
"One special purpose vehicle is going to hold the assets
from our balance sheet which will be moved to that company,"
al-Ghunaim said.
"The other SPVs, one SPV or more that are going to be
created, will participate in the capital increase of the company
and it is going have a debt equivalent to 430 million dollars,"
she added.
According to the plan, Global will offer 122.2 million
dinars ($433.64 million) of new shares to creditors, subject to
creditor approval.
The shareholders meeting also agreed to write off losses
worth 31.1 million dinars against Global's current share premium
and a further 77.1 million dinars from its existing paid-up
capital.
Global, which counts the governments of Kuwait and Dubai as
major shareholders, asked bank creditors in September to suspend
payments on a 1.7 billion plan agreed in 2009.
($1 = 0.2818 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)