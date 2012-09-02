(Adds detail, quotes)
KUWAIT, Sept 2 Shareholders in Kuwait's Global
Investment House on Sunday approved a final plan for
the company's $1.7 billion debt restructuring that will create
new special purpose vehicles to take on its debts.
The Kuwaiti investment company and asset manager, undergoing
its second debt restructuring in three years, will create at
least two SPVs as part of the plan. One will hold company assets
along with a debt of $1.3 billion. Another SPV will take part in
a capital increase for the parent company and will carry a debt
equivalent to $430 million, Managing Director Maha al-Ghunaim
told a news conference.
"One special purpose vehicle is going to hold the assets
from our balance sheet which will be moved to that company,"
Ghunaim said.
"The other SPVs, one SPV or more that are going to be
created, will participate in the capital increase of the company
and it is going have a debt equivalent to $430 million," she
said. There is no reduction in principal as a result of the
plan.
According to the proposal, Global will offer 122.2 million
dinars ($434 million) of new shares, which will be held by one
or more of the SPVs. The whole plan is still subject to creditor
approval.
"We know there has been good progress (in getting approval),
we know a percentage of the banks have agreed...we are
positive," Ghunaim told reporters.
"The core fee business of the company will remain protected
from any volatility in the market or burdens on interest expense
and debt that seem to be difficult moving forward."
Global was one of several Kuwaiti investment firms hit hard
by the global financial crisis. Sources said in January that
Global had laid off 17 percent of its staff, or 60 employees out
of 350, across the Gulf region as part of cost-cutting measures
at the debt-laden firm.
Global, which counts the governments of Kuwait and Dubai as
major shareholders, asked bank creditors in September last year
t o suspend payments on a 1.7 billion plan agreed in 2009.
Shares in Global have not traded on the Kuwait Stock
Exchange since December after the bourse suspended the
stock for having accumulated losses which exceeded 75 percent of
its capital.
($1 = 0.2818 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Mirna Sleiman and Jane
Merriman)