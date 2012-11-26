DUBAI Nov 26 Kuwait's Global Investment House
has received the backing of "an overwhelming majority"
of creditors for its debt restructuring plan, the company said
in a statement on Monday.
The restructuring, its second in three years, was approved
by creditors representing 96.7 percent by value and 90.9 percent
by number at a meeting in Dubai earlier on Monday, a company
filing to the London Stock Exchange said.
A court hearing has been scheduled for December 3 to grant
final legal approval to the restructuring plan, it added, and
the agreement will take effect on that date or soon after if the
court assents.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Rachna Uppal)