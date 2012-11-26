* Wins debt plan backing from creditors worth 96.7 pct by
value
* UK court to grant final approval on Dec. 3
* First Kuwaiti restructuring to use UK courts
(Adds context, quotes)
By David French
DUBAI, Nov 26 Kuwait's Global Investment House
secured backing from the majority of bank creditors
for its restructuring on Monday, a move the debt-laden firm
hopes will be a significant step in ending its financial
troubles.
The Kuwaiti investment company and asset manager, undergoing
its second debt restructuring in three years, may be able to
implement the plan as soon as next week if it wins the approval
of a High Court of Justice in London scheduled for Dec. 3.
The restructuring, which applies to around $1.7 billion, was
approved by creditors representing 96.7 percent by value and
90.9 percent by number at a meeting in Dubai earlier on Monday,
a company filing to the London Stock Exchange said.
It will be the first time a Kuwaiti company has used the
courts of the United Kingdom to implement a debt restructuring,
said a Kuwait-based banker, who was not party to the deal.
Global, if it wins approval, can force opposing shareholders
to accept the restructuring proposal. Kuwaiti law requires that
all the shareholders must agree a restructuring plan.
Dissenting shareholders could still appeal any ruling in a
Kuwaiti court, arguing that UK law does not apply in the Gulf
Arab state, a Dubai-based lawyer said, who asked not to be named
because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Global was one of several Kuwaiti investment firms hit hard
by the global financial crisis, having used short-term debt to
invest heavily in local real estate and stocks whose values
subsequently slumped. The firm laid off 17 percent of its staff
to cut costs, sources said in January.
Under the proposed restructuring, Global plans to create two
special purpose vehicles (SPV), one of which will hold company
assets, along with debt, worth $1.3 billion.
The other vehicle will take part in a capital increase for
the parent company, in which Global will offer 122.2 million
dinars ($433 million) of new shares to creditors, leaving them
owning 70 percent of the investment firm.
Global is due to hold a shareholder meeting on Dec. 2 to ask
for approval to delist from the Kuwait Stock Exchange - where it
has not traded since December 2011 after breaching accumulated
losses limits - as it has not secured a waiver from the
country's regulator exempting it from rules requiring it to
offer new shares to existing shareholders first.
Bondholders also backed the plan, the company said on
Sunday, having halted payments on debt worth 95 million dinars
to allow for the restructuring of bank debt to take place.
($1 = 0.2820 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Louise Heavens)