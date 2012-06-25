KUWAIT The Kuwaiti government submitted its resignation to the country's ruler on Monday, a government source said, deepening a political crisis in the major oil exporter and U.S. ally.

The government's move came just days after a court ruling annulled a February parliamentary election and restored the previous assembly.

At least seven governments have stepped down in recent years amid a persistent political deadlock that has stymied reform and held up vital development projects in the OPEC member.

The constitutional court's ruling last week effectively dissolved parliament, after the February election had given Islamist-led opposition lawmakers a majority in the 50-seat assembly.

The court's ruling also restored the previous, more government-friendly assembly. (Reporting by Mahmoud Harby, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Rania El Gamal)