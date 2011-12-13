DUBAI Dec 13 Kuwait named a new government on Tuesday that retained Mohammad al-Busairi as oil minister, Kuwaiti state television said.

The emir of the Gulf state last month named the outgoing defence minister, Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah, as the new prime minister, after the resignation of the government during the oil exporter's deepest political crisis in years.

