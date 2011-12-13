GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares lag record Wall Street, cautious of Fed plans
* Asian equity markets mixed, little reaction to firmer China data
DUBAI Dec 13 Kuwait named a new government on Tuesday that retained Mohammad al-Busairi as oil minister, Kuwaiti state television said.
The emir of the Gulf state last month named the outgoing defence minister, Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah, as the new prime minister, after the resignation of the government during the oil exporter's deepest political crisis in years.
(Writing by Alison Williams; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)
* Asian equity markets mixed, little reaction to firmer China data
CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD