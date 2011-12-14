(Makes clear interior minister also takes over defence
ministry)
KUWAIT Dec 13 Kuwait named a new
government on Tuesday, changing the heads of only minor
ministries, despite a deep political impasse in the OPEC nation
that has led to delays and cancellations of key reforms and
projects.
Outgoing Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh
Ahmed al-Humoud al-Sabah held on to his posts and also took over
the defence ministry, state media said.
Oil Minister Mohammad al-Busairi and Finance Minister
Mustapha al-Shamali also held on to their posts, as did Minister
for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Sabah and Trade
Minister Amani Bouresli.
The cabinet will oversee elections of a new parliament after
emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah dissolved the assembly
following the government's resignation. The constitution says
that the vote has to be held within 60 days of the dissolution.
Former Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah and
his government quit last month, bowing to escalating demands by
protesters and opposition deputies that he step down over
corruption allegations.
The country has long prided itself on having a fully elected
parliament with lively debate, unique in a region ruled by
autocrats who tolerate little dissent, but has suffered a
long-running standoff between the government and parliament.
Tensions boiled over last month when opposition lawmakers
and protesters stormed parliament demanding Sheikh Nasser's
resignation after a request by MPs to question him was blocked
by the government and its backers in the assembly.
During the former prime minister's five years in office, the
cabinet was reshuffled seven times and the emir dissolved
parliament three times.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Harbi; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing
by Louise Ireland)