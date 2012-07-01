(Repeats to add dropped words in tagline)
KUWAIT, July 1 Kuwait's head of state has
accepted the resignation of the government, state news agency
KUNA said on Sunday, in a move that could help end a political
crisis after a court ruling effectively dissolved parliament.
Analysts say the resignation of the government will make way
for a new cabinet after which fresh elections could be called by
the emir, expected to take place after the Muslim holy month of
Ramadan, which starts around July 19.
"An Emiri decree was issued, accepting the resignation of
(the government of) Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak
al-Sabah," KUNA said.
Kuwait's constitutional court last month effectively
annulled the February election and reinstated the previous
assembly, raising protests from Islamist-led opposition
lawmakers who called the move a coup against the constitution.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush in Dubai; Editing by Sami
Aboudi)