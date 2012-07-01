(Adds background, detail)
KUWAIT, July 1 Kuwait's head of state has
accepted the resignation of the government, state news agency
KUNA said on Sunday, in a move that could help ease a political
crisis after a court ruling effectively dissolved parliament.
The Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, will now appoint a
new cabinet, after which analysts expect a reinstated assembly
to be dissolved so that a new parliamentary election can be
held, probably after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which
starts around July 19.
The court's ruling had effectively dissolved a parliament
dominated by opposition Islamists and reinstated its more
government-friendly predecessor.
Critics said the move was against the constitution.
"An Emiri decree was issued, accepting the resignation of
(the government of) Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak
al-Sabah," KUNA said.
Until a new government line-up is agreed, the outgoing
cabinet will serve as caretaker, it added.
Kuwait, a major oil producer, has seen eight governments
come and go in just six years which hindered economic reforms.
Kuwait has long prided itself on having a fully elected
parliament with legislative power and lively debate - unique in
a region ruled by autocrats who tolerate little dissent - but
the ruling al-Sabah family maintains a firm grip on state
affairs.
Key cabinet posts are held by al Sabah family members and
the 83-year-old emir, who has the last say in politics, reserves
the right to dissolve parliament at will.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; writing by Isabel Coles,
editing by Diana Abdallah)