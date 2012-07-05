(Corrects to Kuwait's ruler in second para)

DUBAI, July 5 Kuwait's head of state on Thursday reappointed outgoing Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah in a move that may help ease renewed political deadlock in the OPEC member, state news agency KUNA said.

Sheikh Jaber must now select a 15-member Cabinet, after which analysts expect Kuwait's ruler to dissolve parliament in order to allow fresh elections, that will probably be held after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which starts around July 19.

The previous government, including Sheikh Jaber, resigned last month after Kuwait's constitutional court effectively dissolved a parliament dominated by opposition Islamists, reinstating its more government-friendly predecessor instead. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Andrew Osborn)