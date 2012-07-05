(Corrects to Kuwait's ruler in second para)
DUBAI, July 5 Kuwait's head of state on Thursday
reappointed outgoing Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak
al-Sabah in a move that may help ease renewed political deadlock
in the OPEC member, state news agency KUNA said.
Sheikh Jaber must now select a 15-member Cabinet, after
which analysts expect Kuwait's ruler to dissolve parliament in
order to allow fresh elections, that will probably be held after
the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which starts around July 19.
The previous government, including Sheikh Jaber, resigned
last month after Kuwait's constitutional court effectively
dissolved a parliament dominated by opposition Islamists,
reinstating its more government-friendly predecessor instead.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Andrew Osborn)