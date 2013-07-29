(Adds details, background)
KUWAIT, July 29 Kuwait's ruler reappointed
Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah as prime minister after
Saturday's election in the Gulf state and asked him to form a
new cabinet, state news agency KUNA said on Monday.
Sheikh Jaber, who has held the post since late 2011, will
now form a new government of around 15 ministers, with top posts
expected to go to members of the ruling Al-Sabah family.
The sixth election since 2006 brought in a parliament seen
as more willing to cooperate with the government than some of
its predecessors, raising hopes that economic development
projects will move forward in the major oil producer and U.S.
ally.
Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, on Sunday
accepted the resignation of the outgoing prime minister, as is
the norm following a new parliamentary election.
The outgoing cabinet, complying with Kuwait's laws, had
approved a draft decree inviting new lawmakers to hold their
first parliamentary session on Aug. 6.
Kuwait has the most open political system in the Gulf Arab
region but parliaments have been repeatedly dissolved over
procedural disputes or for challenging the government.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Mark Trevelyan; editing
by Jon Hemming)