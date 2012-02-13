* Had been in post for 25 years
* Follows surge in wage settlements for state employees
* Analysts see no imminent economic dangers
* May be linked to election, cabinet reshuffle
* Stock market rises, currency steady
By Ahmed Hagagy and Andrew Torchia
KUWAIT/DUBAI Feb 13 Kuwait's central bank
governor resigned after 25 years in the post on Monday,
protesting against a rapid rise in government spending, but his
departure may be linked to political change in the oil-rich
state and not any immediate economic crisis.
State news agency KUNA announced the resignation of Sheikh
Salem Abdul-Aziz al-Sabah, a member of the country's ruling
family. It quoted him as saying the government's failure to push
through economic reforms had created imbalances that could
become serious if high global oil prices fell back.
"The challenges facing the local economy amid an increase in
public spending to very high levels will hinder the central bank
from taking responsibilities in the future to achieve its
objectives as defined by the law," said Sheikh Salem, 60.
Last year's uprisings in the Arab World emboldened workers
in Kuwait to stage a string of strikes which added to upward
pressure on wages of state employees. A strike at the national
airline ended with a 30-percent wage hike, local media reported;
oil sector workers received a wage rise after a strike threat.
Some top Kuwaiti economic policymakers, including Sheikh
Salem and the finance minister, publicly urged the government to
restrain spending and reduce waste in the budget last year. The
finance minister said public sector wages had risen to about 85
percent of the country's oil revenues, which he called "a real
danger".
"The resignation is probably linked to monetary policy. If
he's trying to keep inflation down, government policy is clearly
going to work against that," said an economist at a global bank,
who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.
He added, however, that Kuwait's economy did not face any
major threats for the time being. Although the average inflation
rate climbed to a three-year high of 4.8 percent in 2011, it
remains far below levels above 10 percent hit in 2008, and many
analysts expect inflation to ease this year.
And while inefficient planning and tensions between the
cabinet and parliament have plagued policymaking, blocking
important infrastructure and economic development projects,
Kuwait's oil wealth means it is unlikely to face a fiscal crisis
any time soon.
The government posted a budget surplus of $47 billion in the
first nine months of 2011, nearly double the surplus in 2010.
Analysts expect economic growth to stay comfortable this year at
around 3.5 percent.
In an October interview with Reuters, Sheikh Salem said the
world's No. 6 oil exporter needed to reform the government
budget and labour market, and strengthen the private sector, to
create a broader base for economic growth.
"It is essential and urgent that significant reform steps
are taken at this stage, because further postponement and delay
will reduce the options available and further increase their
cost," he said at the time.
POLITICS
Some analysts linked Sheikh Salem's resignation to political
change after the Islamist-led opposition won control of
parliament in a snap election this month. The early vote was
held after street protests against corruption and the storming
of parliament by opposition lawmakers prompted the emir, Sheikh
Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, to dissolve parliament.
The election results may deepen political tensions if they
embolden the opposition to push for constitutional changes and
challenge the cabinet, which is appointed by a prime minister
hand-picked by the ruling family.
Sheikh Salem's resignation "is a result of the relationship
between the government and the parliament," said another
economist in the Gulf.
"You have seen very little progress with the wider
development programme and wider investment projects such as
housing and education. Following the elections, it looks more
difficult to implement reforms."
An interim cabinet resigned last week and the Kuwait Times
newspaper reported on Monday that a new cabinet was expected to
be announced later in the day or on Tuesday. The current oil,
public works and commerce ministers are expected to be retained
in the new cabinet, the newspaper said.
Kuwait's currency, the only one in the Gulf not pegged to
the U.S. dollar, was steady after news of Sheikh Salem's
resignation while the stock market rose 0.7 percent.
Traders said investors were encouraged by strong
fourth-quarter corporate earnings while some were also
speculating that the government might boost spending further
after Sheikh Salem's departure, which could benefit the market.