DUBAI, March 18 Kuwait's Gulf Bank
said on Tuesday it has appointed Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno as new
chief executive officer, replacing Michel Accad who resigned in
October last year.
The bank said in a statement on the Kuwaiti bourse that
Bueno's appointment was effective emmidiately, without giving
any further details.
Former chief executive Accad had resigned from his post for
personal reasons and left the bank in January this year.
The bank, Kuwait's fourth-largest lender, reported a 4
percent rise in 2013 net profit at 32.16 million dinars ($113.94
million), compared with 30.89 million dinars in the same period
a year ago.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)