DUBAI, March 18 Kuwait's Gulf Bank said on Tuesday it has appointed Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno as new chief executive officer, replacing Michel Accad who resigned in October last year.

The bank said in a statement on the Kuwaiti bourse that Bueno's appointment was effective emmidiately, without giving any further details.

Former chief executive Accad had resigned from his post for personal reasons and left the bank in January this year.

The bank, Kuwait's fourth-largest lender, reported a 4 percent rise in 2013 net profit at 32.16 million dinars ($113.94 million), compared with 30.89 million dinars in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)