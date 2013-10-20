DUBAI Oct 20 Michel Accad, the chief executive
of Kuwait's Gulf Bank, has resigned from his post for
personal reasons, the lender said in a bourse statement on
Sunday.
Accad's resignation will be effective on January 2, 2014
and a replacement will be appointed soon, the statement said.
Accad joined Gulf Bank in 2009 and was instrumental in
steering the lender out of its worst financial difficulties.
Gulf Bank was rescued by the Kuwaiti central bank in 2008, after
about 260 million dinars ($921.6 million) of derivatives losses.
Its troubles prompted the government to guarantee all deposits
in local banks to restore confidence.
The bank, the country's fourth-largest lender, had reported
a 17 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 6.3 million
dinars ($22.1 million).
