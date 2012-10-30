BRIEF-Future Land's contract sales up 96.5 pct y/y in January-May
* Says its contract sales at about 8.93 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) in May
DUBAI Oct 30 Gulf Bank, Kuwait's fourth-largest lender by market value, reported a 5.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, the bank said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.
Net profit for the three months ending September 30 was 9.62 million dinars ($34.1 million), compared with 9.11 million dinars in the same period a year ago, the bank said in the statement.
Arqaam Capital had forecasted Gulf Bank would make a 10 million dinars profit in the third quarter.
The bank's chief executive said in September that the lender had been selected as a lead manager to help finance two major energy projects in Kuwait. ($1 = 0.2812 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)
* Says its contract sales at about 8.93 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) in May
MUMBAI, June 5 The chairman of India's National Stock Exchange, Ashok Chawla, told TV channels on Monday the bourse operator would complete an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of the year once it addresses pending issues raised by the country's regulator.