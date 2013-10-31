KUWAIT Oct 31 Kuwait's Gulf Bank
posted a 2.4 percent rise in net profit in the third quarter,
Reuters calculations showed on Thursday.
Net profit in the three months to the end of September was
9.86 million Kuwaiti dinars ($35 million) compared to 9.63
million dinars in the same period a year ago, a Reuters
calculation based on nine-month figures showed.
Gulf Bank, Kuwait's fourth-largest lender by market value,
has yet to name a new chief executive after Michel Accad
resigned earlier this month for personal reasons. He will
continue in his position until early next year.
($1 = 0.2818 Kuwaiti dinars)
