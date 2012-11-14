(Adds detail, context)
KUWAIT Nov 14 A Kuwaiti company has signed a
contract with South Korea's Hyundai Engineering & Construction
Co. to design, build and maintain a major bridge in
the Gulf state, a stock exchange filing said on Wednesday.
Kuwait's Combined Group Contracting Co. will own a
21.5 percent stake in the Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah
project, it said.
The statement did not give the value of the contract, but
state news agency KUNA reported earlier that the bridge project
as a whole was worth 738 million dinars ($2.6 billion) and would
take five years to complete.
The bridge will be built over Kuwait Bay and connect
Shuwaikh port with Subiyah, an area in the northern
oil-producing part of the OPEC state. It will help reduce
congestion around the port, KUNA said.
The contract signing suggests Kuwait is trying to press
ahead with infrastructure plans despite serious political
tensions. Conflict between the cabinet and parliament has
delayed or blocked billions of dollars worth of projects in
recent years, and the approach of snap elections on Dec. 1 has
increased political uncertainty.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)