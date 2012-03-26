DUBAI, March 26 Kuwait's troubled Islamic
investment firm International Investment Group (IIG) said on
Monday it had reached an agreement in principle with most of its
creditors on the main terms of its plan to restructure its $200
million exchangeable sukuk.
Negotiations are continuing with the remaining creditors,
the company said in a statement. A company official contacted by
Reuters, who declined to be named, said he could not elaborate
on the terms or on the time frame for reaching a full agreement.
The five-year sukuk represents over 75 percent of all the
company's liabilities and is due to mature in July 2012. IIG
defaulted on sukuk payments in 2010 and appointed KPMG to carry
out a review of its business.
Last November, the company's chief executive resigned just
two months after being appointed to the position and was
replaced as acting CEO by board member Ghassan Al-Sultan. The
company's shares were delisted from the Kuwait Stock Exchange
last month.