* Eases from 3.3 pct y/y in April
* Prices fall 0.1 pct m/m in May
* Pressures subdued, food costs drop 1.3 pct m/m
DUBAI, June 27 Kuwait's annual inflation rate
eased to a 25-month low of 2.8 percent in May and prices edged
down slightly from the previous month, mainly because of cheaper
food, state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.
Inflation in the major oil exporter has been slowing
gradually. It hit 3.3 percent in April, down from a peak of 5.4
percent in May 2011.
Consumer prices fell 0.1 percent month-on-month in May,
compared to a 0.6 percent drop in April, KUNA said, citing data
from the Central Statistics Office.
"The low inflation reading is testament to a weak demand
climate and anaemic credit growth," said Liz Martins, senior
regional economist at HSBC in Dubai.
"Even with the salary hikes we have seen in recent months,
we don't expect a major pick-up in the short- to medium term."
Around 3,000 Kuwaiti customs workers went on a week-long
strike for higher pay in March, disrupting port traffic, while
employees at national carrier Kuwait Airways grounded planes for
three days during a walkout. The civil service commission
eventually agreed to wage rises of 25 to 30 percent for public
sector employees, and proposed increases of up to 330 dinars
($1,190) per month for Kuwaiti private sector workers.
Paul Gamble, head of research at Jadwa Investment in Riyadh,
said there was very little inflationary pressure coming from
abroad, while consumer and government spending were not
increasing that much.
"In general, the political uncertainty has hindered project
implementation, which has kept a lid on one aspect of
inflation," he said.
Project spending in Kuwait has been slowed by political
instability, which has seen eight governments come and go in
just six years. On Tuesday, thousands of Kuwaitis protested
against a court ruling that effectively dissolved a parliament
dominated by opposition Islamists.
"June will be potentially sluggish but then we have Ramadan
coming up, so we will obviously see the usual Ramadan impact on
food prices," Gamble said.
Food prices normally rise during the Muslim holy month of
Ramadan, which begins in late July, as families enjoy elaborate
evening meals after a daylight fast.
In May, food costs, which account for almost a fifth of
Kuwait consumer expenses, fell 1.3 percent month-on-month, after
a 2.6 percent plunge in April. Transport prices edged up 0.1
percent from the previous month, KUNA said.
Analysts polled by Reuters in March predicted average
inflation in Kuwait of 4.5 percent in 2012, down from a
three-year high of 4.8 percent last year.