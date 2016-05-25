BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
DUBAI May 25 Kuwait is expected to sign within two weeks a $1 billion contract with a joint venture of Italy's Salini Impregilo and Turkey's Limak Construction for its planned South Al Mutlaa City project, an official said on Wednesday.
The contract will cover construction of a road and other infrastructure and be funded by the Kuwaiti government from its own reserves, Naser Khraibut, director of planning at the country's Public Authority for Housing Welfare, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
The Gulf state will also sign a contract this month worth between $80 million and $90 million with Hill International to manage the building of South Al Mutlaa City, Khraibut said. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
