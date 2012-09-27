* Govt orders ISPs to cut prices by at least 40 pct
* But ageing network, not high prices to blame for low
take-up - exec
* Networks in UAE, developed mkts three times faster than
Kuwait
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Sept 27 Ageing fixed-line infrastructure
is to blame for Kuwait's low broadband penetration, and price
cuts ordered by the government this week will do little to boost
subscription numbers, an executive at a top Internet provider
told Reuters.
The Ministry of Communications is the de facto regulator in
the absence of an independent watchdog, and also ultimately owns
and operates the country's fixed-line infrastructure, with the
four major Internet service providers (ISPs) paying the
government to use this.
But the largely copper-based network cannot carry sufficient
bandwidth to satisfy consumer demand, according to Essa
Al-Kooheji, general manager at Qualitynet, which is 44 percent
owned by Bahrain Telecommunications (Batelco) and has
an estimated 45 percent market share for fixed Internet.
On Tuesday, the Ministry ordered the ISPs to cut prices by
at least 40 percent, slashing the price of an annual
subscription for a 1 megabyte per second (mbp) connection to 48
Kuwaiti dinars ($170), while 8 mbps will now cost 200 dinars.
That means Kuwait is considerably cheaper than other Gulf
countries; in Bahrain, for example, Batelco charges 120 dinars
($320) annually for a 1 mbp line and 360 dinars for 8 mbps.
But that will do little to improve fixed broadband take-up,
said Qualitynet's Kooheji, with Kuwait's penetration of about
5.5 percent half that of the United Arab Emirates.
"We receive lots of calls from customers who want to upgrade
and take the maximum speed for the price available, but they
cannot do so," said Kooheji. "The government should put more
effort into improving the telecom infrastructure rather than
cutting prices."
Many businessmen and analysts in Kuwait believe the
country's political environment is partly to blame for weak
state investment in infrastructure. Friction between the cabinet
and parliament over the last several years has prompted frequent
changes of government and slowed or blocked the passage of
economic development plans.
Kooheji said only about 15 percent of fixed broadband
connections in the country used fibre, with the remainder on
copper lines.
"The price cuts do not bode well for the sector, because it
needs a lot of investment and the government hasn't come up any
significant investment plans for next generation technologies
like fibre-to-the-home (FTTH)," said Kenechi Okeleke, a senior
analyst at Business Monitor in London.
"Other Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and
Qatar have invested in FTTH - Kuwait is behind its peers in
terms of broadband services."
Average connection speeds in Kuwait are 1.82 mbps, Okeleke
said, while the UAE's are almost 5 mbps and developed markets
6-9 mbps.
Many Kuwait residents have opted for mobile broadband
instead, which is provided by the three mobile operators Zain
, Qatar Telecom subsidiary Wataniya
and Viva, an affiliate of Saudi Telecom Co.
However, "although Kuwait's wireless broadband network
providers have rolled out advanced technologies, limited
investment in fibre-optic backhaul will likely reduce network
speeds," said Okeleke.
Kuwait has about 150,000 fixed-line Internet subscribers and
around 557,000 broadband connections in total, serving its 2.8
million residents.